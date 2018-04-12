12-Year-Old Ozzie Kid Fools Parents And Holidays In Bali On The Sly [Video] — Nigeria Today

12-Year-Old Ozzie Kid Fools Parents And Holidays In Bali On The Sly [Video]

Armed with his family’s credit card and his passport that he managed to trick his grandmother into handing over, a 12-year-old boy flew to Bali because “he wanted to go on an adventure”.

The trip was triggered by a family argument, so says The Guardian, and the boy, who was told he couldn’t go to Bali by his mother, managed to “book himself flights (researching an airline that allowed 12-year-olds to fly unaccompanied) and a hotel room, and to depart the country unimpeded”.

Telling his family he was going to school, he “rode his razor scooter to his local train station”, took a train to the airport, used a self-service check-in terminal, boarded a flight for Perth and then another for Indonesia.

That simple.

Throughout the ordeal, the boy was only quizzed once, when he arrived at Perth and staff asked him for identification to prove he was over 12:

“They just asked for my student ID and passport to prove that I’m over 12 and that I’m in secondary school,” he told A Current Affair. “It was great because I wanted to go on an adventure.”

Once in Bali, he checked in to the All Seasons hotel, telling staff he was waiting for his sister to arrive. Ridiculous.

Making the trip independently, he was fetched by his mom, who was no doubt furious, nine days later:

After his school reported he was absent, his family scrambled to find out where he was. Discovering he was in Bali, his mother, Emma, flew there to collect him. Emma said the boy doesn’t like hearing the word “no”. It wasn’t until Drew posted a video of himself playing in a Bali pool and sharing his location with a friend that the worried parents finally realised he wasn’t even in Australia. “Shocked, disgusted, there’s no emotion to feel what we felt when we found he left overseas,” she told A Current Affair.

Hilarious.

A Current Affair’s take on the situation:

RUNAWAY RASCAL: 12-year-old Drew had a fight with his mum, so he took off to Bali – all by himself. Watch his great escape MONDAY on #9ACA pic.twitter.com/nwg8feWn5E — A Current Affair (@ACurrentAffair9) April 21, 2018

But this wasn’t the first time. The boy had previously tried to fly with Qantas and Garuda, but both airlines turned him away before he could board a plane, and allegedly notified the Australian Federal Police and Border Force about his attempts.

That’s the reason why his family had hidden his passport in the first place.

No mention of a naughty Ozzie kid is complete without the most famous of all time:

[source:theguardian]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

