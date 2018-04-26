135, 500 Bags Of Rice Donated By China To IDPs Intact – NEMA DG — Nigeria Today

135, 500 Bags Of Rice Donated By China To IDPs Intact – NEMA DG

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr. Mustapha Maihaja yesterday said the 135,500 bags of rice donated to the federal government by the Chinese government were still intact. He said the bags of rice were worth N2.4billion with a little above N400million demurrage paid for clearance. He said no bag of rice […]

The post 135, 500 Bags Of Rice Donated By China To IDPs Intact – NEMA DG appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

