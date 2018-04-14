14 dead in Canada hockey team’s bus accident — Nigeria Today

14 dead in Canada hockey team’s bus accident
14 people died after a lorry collided with a bus carrying a team of young hockey players in Central Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed on Saturday. The remaining 14 people on board were all sent to hospital, police said. Three people are in critical condition after the accident at around 5 pm on Friday (2300 GMT Friday) in the central province of Saskatchewan, near the town of Tisdale.
Comments
