14 parties in Lagos form coalition to topple Ambode — Nigeria Today

 14 parties in Lagos form coalition to topple Ambode
14 parties in Lagos form coalition to topple Ambode

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

By Bolaji Buhari Fourteen opposition parties in Lagos State have formed an alliance to challenge Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections. The Chairman of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the state, Mr Kola Ajayi, made the disclosure on Saturday in an interview News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He […]

