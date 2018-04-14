14 parties in Lagos form coalition to topple Ambode — Nigeria Today

14 parties in Lagos form coalition to topple Ambode

By Bolaji Buhari Fourteen opposition parties in Lagos State have formed an alliance to challenge Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections. The Chairman of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the state, Mr Kola Ajayi, made the disclosure on Saturday in an interview News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He […]

14 parties in Lagos form coalition to topple Ambode

