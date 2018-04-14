14 Suspected Yahoo Boys Arrested Paraded By EFCC Today - Photos — Nigeria Today

The gallant officer of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 placed 14 suspected internet fraudsters under arrest in Lagos State. They were also paraded in the anti-grafts agency’s office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The suspects are: Abiola Kayode, Adeleye Adewale, Adeniyi Abiola, Favour Iruabo, Iyiola Olayemi, Lawal Remilekun and Martins Adetunji. Others include Obafunsho Oladipupo Samson, Olaleye Bamilola Hassan, Oseni Ridwan, Peter Ayobami Samuel, Peter Toluwabori, Prince Jibril Dirisu and Richard Jerry John.

The suspects were arrested in the Badore Seaside, Ajah area of Lagos State, following intelligence report received by the Commission about their activities. Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars and laptops.

The suspects will soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. Meanwhile, their arrest is a pointer to the fact that the Commission is committed to sustaining its clampdown on perpetrators of cybercrimes, especially in line with its mandate to make the country free from corruption and economic and financial crimes.

See more photos below: