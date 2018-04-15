15 People Including Police Officers Suspected Dead In Illegal Mining Disaster - ZimEye - Zimbabwe News — Nigeria Today

15 People Including Police Officers Suspected Dead In Illegal Mining Disaster – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
15 People Including Police Officers Suspected Dead In Illegal Mining Disaster
By Paul Nyathi|At least 15 people amongst them possible police officers are feared dead after a tunnel of a disused mine collapsed on Thursday afternoon at Old Motapa Mine in Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province. Highly reliable ZimEye.com …
Illegal miners feared dead as mine shaft collapses
COPS DRIVE OUT PANNERS, SEIZE GOLD MINE
