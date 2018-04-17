150 Blues appearance , Aluko counts blessings — Nigeria Today

150 Blues appearance , Aluko counts blessings

Nigeria born England international Eniola Aluko is counting her blessings after hitting record 150 appearances for the Chelsea Ladies. The former Birmingham and Charlton Athletic Ladies ace apparently overwhelmed by her achievement so far, took to the social media to celebrate her feat while thanking Chelsea for giving her the opportunity to excel.

“150 appearances, for the Blues yesterday. I lost count! So proud to have achieved almost everything I prayed for in 150 apps. Hopefully a few more trophies to show for this great team this season. Thank you @ChelseaLFC @ChelseaFC ?????” she submitted Monday.

The 2014–15 Chelsea Ladies Player of the Year who has made over 102 appearances for England is however yet see action under new England coach Phil Neville. Eniola played a prominent role in the investigation of alleged racism comment and other shortcomings leading to the sacking of former coach Mark Sampson.

New Lionesses coach and former Manchester united ace Phil Neville has however not ruled out the possibility of calling up Aluko in the nearest future, provided according to him she is playing well and scoring goals.

“If she starts scoring goals and is playing well, then she is no different to anyone else. “said the former Everton and Manchester united midfielder .

Aluko who confirmed in a recent interview that he has spoken with the new manager remained optimistic that she will again

hit the pitch for the lionesses adding however that no matter what happens she remains proud of the her England career so far.

“I think in life sometimes you just have to be content and you have got to say ‘right I am really proud of my career both on and off the pitch’. I’ve had a different role at Chelsea, I’ve been a squad player and I think for me if I was ever to be considered for England again, I’d want to be playing more regularly and scoring goals.

“That’s the only basis I’d want to be picked on anyway, so I want to try and play more regularly, and when I have played this season I think I have performed well. If in the future I get picked for England again then great, but if not, I am delighted with my career,” Aluko added.

