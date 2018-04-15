155 teachers in Plateau State to lose jobs over dual appointment — Nigeria Today

155 teachers in Plateau State to lose jobs over dual appointment

The Plateau State Government has threatened to sack 155 teachers holding dual appointments with local and state governments. Chairman, Plateau State Teachers Service Commission, Vonjen Lar told newsmen that the state government had in February recruited a total of 834 teachers for its Secondary Schools. He said the state recently found out that of the […]

155 teachers in Plateau State to lose jobs over dual appointment

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

