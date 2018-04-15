 155 teachers in Plateau State to lose jobs over dual appointment — Nigeria Today
155 teachers in Plateau State to lose jobs over dual appointment

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Plateau State Government has threatened to sack 155 teachers holding dual appointments with local and state governments. Chairman, Plateau State Teachers Service Commission, Vonjen Lar told newsmen that the state government had in February recruited a total of 834 teachers for its Secondary Schools. He said the state recently found out that of the […]

