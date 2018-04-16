 16 corpers to repeat service in Nasarawa, Osun - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

16 corpers to repeat service in Nasarawa, Osun – The Punch

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

16 corpers to repeat service in Nasarawa, Osun
The Punch
No fewer than six members of the National Youth Service Corps that served in Nasarawa State are to repeat their service year for allegedly absconding from their various places of Primary Assignment in the state. The Corps also extended the service of
NYSC explains why full ceremonial POP is held for 2017 Batch APulse Nigeria
Delta:19 NYSC members to repeat service yearVanguard
Why we decided to hold full ceremonial POP this year- NYSCThe Nation Newspaper
TODAY.NG –School News Nigeria (press release) (blog)
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.