16-Day-Old Baby Snatched By A Monkey Found Dead — Nigeria Today

16-Day-Old Baby Snatched By A Monkey Found Dead

Police say a 16-day-old baby boy believed to have been snatched by a monkey has been found drowned in a well. The infant was sleeping under a mosquito net at his home in the eastern state of Odisha, India on Friday when he was taken by a rhesus macaque, a species with a reddish-pink face […]

