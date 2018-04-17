17 suspects arrested as Police recover 47 illegal arms in Akwa Ibom — Nigeria Today

17 suspects arrested as Police recover 47 illegal arms in Akwa Ibom
The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, on Saturday, announced that it recovered 47 illegal arms as well as 172 live ammunitions and cartridges across the state. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the command’s headquarters, Ikot Akpan-Abia in Uyo. Macdon said the recovery […]
