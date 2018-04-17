 17-Year Old Nigerian accepted into 19 of the World’s Top Universities 💪🏽🇳🇬 — Nigeria Today
17-Year Old Nigerian accepted into 19 of the World’s Top Universities 💪🏽🇳🇬

Posted on Apr 6, 2018

17-year old Oludamilola Oluwadara Adekeye got accepted into 19 top universities, including Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics, CNN reports. The Brighton College student says she has been accepted by 19 out of the 20 colleges that she applied to. Talking to CNN, she says her passions include music and she is still a […]

