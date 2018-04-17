 17 Years Old Girl Allegedly Gives Birth to an Alien Looking Baby (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

17 Years Old Girl Allegedly Gives Birth to an Alien Looking Baby (Photos)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A young girl said to be not more than 17 allegedly gave birth to the scary strange looking baby. According to a photo shared by a Facebook user identified as Kassy Chukwu she could be seen even br2stfeeding the baby, What exactly could be the cause of these recent deformities?

The post 17 Years Old Girl Allegedly Gives Birth to an Alien Looking Baby (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.