183 Lagos retirees receive N1bn pension entitlements — Nigeria Today

183 Lagos retirees receive N1bn pension entitlements

Some 183 workers, who retired from Lagos State public service in March 2018, have received over N1 billion pension entitlements under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

Akintola Benson Oke, the state commissioner for establishments, training and pensions, at the presentation of retirement bond certificates to the retirees, said a total of 8,731 retirees had been paid over N35 billion since the current administration came into office in May 2015.

He said notwithstanding the huge pension obligations of the state, the administration had been consistent in payment of pension entitlements.

Folashade Onanuga, director-general of the state pension commission, advised the retirees to take informed decision about the choice of either programmed withdrawal or life annuity option for receipt of terminal entitlement.

