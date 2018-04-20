1952 Mickey Mantle card by Topps sells for near-record $2.88M - ESPN — Nigeria Today

1952 Mickey Mantle card by Topps sells for near-record $2.88M – ESPN
1952 Mickey Mantle card by Topps sells for near-record $2.88M
A 1952 Mickey Mantle Topps rookie card in mint condition sold for $2.88 million late Thursday night. That's second highest price ever paid for a baseball card, falling short of the $3.12 million a collector paid for a 1909 T206 Honus Wagner card in Oct …
Evan Mathis sells Mickey Mantle baseball card for $2.88 million
Former Broncos G Evan Mathis' 1952 Mickey Mantle card sells for $2.88 million
