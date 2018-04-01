$1bn ECA withdrawal: Buhari has suspended Nigerian Constitution – PDP — Nigeria Today

$1bn ECA withdrawal: Buhari has suspended Nigerian Constitution – PDP

Opposition Peoples

Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday

said President Muhammadu

Buhari has unilaterally

suspended the 1999 Constitution

by withdrawing and spending

$1 billion from the Excess Crude

Account without the approval of

the National Assembly.

The party said through its

spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan,

that by spending the huge

amount without appropriation

by the National Assembly,

President Buhari had breached

Section 80 (3) (4) of the 1999

Constitution (as amended) and

called on the federal lawmakers

to sanction the president.

“President Buhari is aware

that his unilateral spending of

$496 million (N151.374 billion)

from the ECA, without recourse

to the legislative approval of

the National Assembly, is a

gross violation of the laws and

constitution of Nigerian and a

direct affront to our statutory

order as a democratic state.

“By this action, President Buhari

has technically suspended the

1999 Constitution (as amended),

plundered the inherent powers

of the National Assembly

as the principal institution

of democratic rule while reenacting

a sole administratorship

in governance as if our nation is

operating a military regime.

“More disturbing is the

revelation that President Buhari

paid the $496 million for the

purchase of military aircraft

from the United States, ignoring

allegations of overprice and

issues concerning due process,

just to achieve a political

expediency of currying President

Donald Trump’s support for his

2019 re-election bid.

“The PDP states that President

Buhari’s action amounts to a

gross misconduct and betrayal

of public trust because, in the

bid to push a personal agenda,

he deliberately side-stepped

statutory legislative scrutiny and

acted in clear breach of Section 80

(3) (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as

amended),” the PDP posited.

It further noted that while

section 80 (3) states that “no

moneys shall be withdrawn from

any public fund of the federation,

other than the Consolidated

Revenue Fund of the federation

unless the issues of those moneys

has been authorised by an act

of the National Assembly,’

section 80 (4) provides that “no

moneys shall be withdrawn

from the Consolidated Revenue

Fund or any other public

fund of the federation except

in the manner prescribed by

the National Assembly, it is

shocking that President Buhari,

whose administration prides on

claims of transparency and zero

tolerance for corruption, elected

on a platform that lay claims to

the height of progressivism, who

boasts of the highest standards of

integrity, can mundanely resort to

a violent abuse of our constitution

just to suit a desperate passion of

seeking re-election.

“It would be recalled that

following the public outcry over

the announcement that President

Buhari had unilaterally approved

the withdrawal of $1 billion from

the ECA, the presidency, through

his special adviser on National

Assembly Matters, Senator Ita

Inang, on April 9, 2018, stated

that no such approval has been

made, adding that the president

would never act in breach of

section 80 of the constitution; yet

they were aware that payments

have been made.

“The resort to falsehood,

deception and secrecy in the

withdrawal from the ECA and the

reported $469 million payment

for the military aircraft raises

very serious issues regarding the

integrity of the Buhari presidency.

“While we have nothing

against any effort to ensure

adequate security in our land,

we insist that such must be done

within the ambits of due process

of our laws and the constitution.

“The PDP urges President

Donald Trump, as the President

of the world’s biggest democracy,

to note that the $469 million

paid for the purchase of military

aircraft, forms part of proceed for

illegal activities of our President,

who has violated statutory

provisions of our constitution to

pursue a selfish agenda.

“We therefore charge the

National Assembly to investigate

the whereabouts of the balance

from the $1bn ECA fund and

the purposes for which it has

been taken, as well as save our

democracy and constitutional

order by invoking appropriate

legislative processes against

President Buhari for this

violation, before it becomes too

late,” the party averred

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

