$1bn ECA withdrawal: Buhari has suspended Nigerian Constitution – PDP — Nigeria Today

$1bn ECA withdrawal: Buhari has suspended Nigerian Constitution – PDP
Opposition Peoples
Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday
said President Muhammadu
Buhari has unilaterally
suspended the 1999 Constitution
by withdrawing and spending
$1 billion from the Excess Crude
Account without the approval of
the National Assembly.
The party said through its
spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan,
that by spending the huge
amount without appropriation
by the National Assembly,
President Buhari had breached
Section 80 (3) (4) of the 1999
Constitution (as amended) and
called on the federal lawmakers
to sanction the president.
“President Buhari is aware
that his unilateral spending of
$496 million (N151.374 billion)
from the ECA, without recourse
to the legislative approval of
the National Assembly, is a
gross violation of the laws and
constitution of Nigerian and a
direct affront to our statutory
order as a democratic state.
“By this action, President Buhari
has technically suspended the
1999 Constitution (as amended),
plundered the inherent powers
of the National Assembly
as the principal institution
of democratic rule while reenacting
a sole administratorship
in governance as if our nation is
operating a military regime.
“More disturbing is the
revelation that President Buhari
paid the $496 million for the
purchase of military aircraft
from the United States, ignoring
allegations of overprice and
issues concerning due process,
just to achieve a political
expediency of currying President
Donald Trump’s support for his
2019 re-election bid.
“The PDP states that President
Buhari’s action amounts to a
gross misconduct and betrayal
of public trust because, in the
bid to push a personal agenda,
he deliberately side-stepped
statutory legislative scrutiny and
acted in clear breach of Section 80
(3) (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as
amended),” the PDP posited.
It further noted that while
section 80 (3) states that “no
moneys shall be withdrawn from
any public fund of the federation,
other than the Consolidated
Revenue Fund of the federation
unless the issues of those moneys
has been authorised by an act
of the National Assembly,’
section 80 (4) provides that “no
moneys shall be withdrawn
from the Consolidated Revenue
Fund or any other public
fund of the federation except
in the manner prescribed by
the National Assembly, it is
shocking that President Buhari,
whose administration prides on
claims of transparency and zero
tolerance for corruption, elected
on a platform that lay claims to
the height of progressivism, who
boasts of the highest standards of
integrity, can mundanely resort to
a violent abuse of our constitution
just to suit a desperate passion of
seeking re-election.
“It would be recalled that
following the public outcry over
the announcement that President
Buhari had unilaterally approved
the withdrawal of $1 billion from
the ECA, the presidency, through
his special adviser on National
Assembly Matters, Senator Ita
Inang, on April 9, 2018, stated
that no such approval has been
made, adding that the president
would never act in breach of
section 80 of the constitution; yet
they were aware that payments
have been made.
“The resort to falsehood,
deception and secrecy in the
withdrawal from the ECA and the
reported $469 million payment
for the military aircraft raises
very serious issues regarding the
integrity of the Buhari presidency.
“While we have nothing
against any effort to ensure
adequate security in our land,
we insist that such must be done
within the ambits of due process
of our laws and the constitution.
“The PDP urges President
Donald Trump, as the President
of the world’s biggest democracy,
to note that the $469 million
paid for the purchase of military
aircraft, forms part of proceed for
illegal activities of our President,
who has violated statutory
provisions of our constitution to
pursue a selfish agenda.
“We therefore charge the
National Assembly to investigate
the whereabouts of the balance
from the $1bn ECA fund and
the purposes for which it has
been taken, as well as save our
democracy and constitutional
order by invoking appropriate
legislative processes against
President Buhari for this
violation, before it becomes too
late,” the party averred
