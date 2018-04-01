 $1bn Security Fund: You Can’t Fight Spirits With Physical Weapons – Ben Bruce — Nigeria Today
$1bn Security Fund: You Can’t Fight Spirits With Physical Weapons – Ben Bruce

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce, has said that the $1 billion security fund to fight Boko Haram will not achieve its aims if the ideology behind the group is not tackled. The lawmaker made this known in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Friday. […]

