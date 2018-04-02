 2 brothers, welder docked for allegedly issuing stolen receipt for stolen car — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2 brothers, welder docked for allegedly issuing stolen receipt for stolen car

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Three men including two brothers, who allegedly issued another company’s receipt for a car they sold to a customer, were on Monday arraigned in Lagos. The accused — Chimezue Nkumeh, 25; Izuchukwu Nkumeh, 27; and Jamiu Oloyede, 35 — are being tried for conspiracy and stealing at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court. The accused, who reside at […]

The post 2 brothers, welder docked for allegedly issuing stolen receipt for stolen car appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.