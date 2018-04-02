2 killed as youths clash in Bauchi over campaign posters — Nigeria Today

2 killed as youths clash in Bauchi over campaign posters

Two people have been confirmed killed at two different locations in Bauchi town. The incidents occurred in Jahun and Wanka streets when stern looking youths allegedly attacked and killed two of their rivals over pasting of posters. Residents said one of the victims was killed in front of his house in Wanka street and has […]

