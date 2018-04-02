2 killed, six others injured in herdsmen attack in Delta communities — Nigeria Today

2 killed, six others injured in herdsmen attack in Delta communities

Fresh attack on residents in Onocha-Olona in Aniocha-North Local Government Area of Delta State by rampaging Fulani herdsmen has claimed the lives of two persons in the area, and left six others severely injured in Ubulu-Uku community Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state. DAILY POST reliably gathered that the victims, Emmanuel Nwanyi, Joseph […]

2 killed, six others injured in herdsmen attack in Delta communities

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

