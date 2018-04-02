2 labourers bag 6 months imprisonment each for hurting man — Nigeria Today

2 labourers bag 6 months imprisonment each for hurting man

A Sharia Court in Kaduna on Monday sentenced two labourers Audu Magaji, 28, and Alhassan Tafar, 23, to 6 months imprisonment each, for causing grievous hurt to one Najib Hassan. The Judge, Alhaji Aminu Jumare, sentenced them on a four- count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal force, causing hurt and theft, after they had pleaded […]

