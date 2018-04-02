2 men sentenced to death for robbery — Nigeria Today

2 men sentenced to death for robbery
Two men, Ariyo Ayodeji, 22, and Ayodele Oluwakayode, 20, have been
sentenced to death by an Ekiti State High Court after they were found guilty
of armed robbery.
Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, who sentenced them to five years imprisonment
on each count of conspiracy and death by hanging on the charge of armed
robbery.
They were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy and armed
robbery contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of
Ekiti State and Section 402(2) of the same law.
Their charge sheet reads that at about 5am on March 1, 2016 at Plot 18 in
Oke Osun area of Ikere-Ekiti, while armed with guns and other dangerous
weapons, you robbed one Mrs. Stella Faniyi of her hand bag.
The bag contained one Nokia Lumia handset, one Airtel registered
handset, an ATM card, a copy of the Holy Bible, a hymn book and money.
The convicts pointed their guns at the victim when she was returning
from church and ran away on their bike. The incident was reported at Ikere
Police Station.
The convicts on March 18, 2016 also robbed one Mrs. Bunmi Arije at 11
Avenue Federal Housing Estate along Afao Road, Ado-Ekiti, at about 8pm
while armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.
They dispossessed Arije of one Blackberry phone, one Samsung phone, one
ATM card, a bunch of keys, a driver’s license and a cash sum of N9,000.
They were later arrested by a team of policemen on patrol during a stop-
and search exercise shortly after robbing Mrs. Arije.
The duo had earlier been charged before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court
before an advice came from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution,
DPP, that they be charged at the high court for conspiracy and armed
robbery.
They were first arraigned at the high court on February 16, 2017 with the
charges read to them. They pleaded not guilty.
The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs. Olukemi Daniel-Ojo, called four witnesses
and tendered exhibits including the statement of the accused, weapons and
stolen items recovered from them.
In his judgment, Justice Ogunmoye ruled that: “On conspiracy, the two
accused persons are sentenced to five years imprisonment on each count
of conspiracy each.
“On the charge of armed robbery, the two defendants are hereby
sentenced to death by hanging. May God have mercy on your souls,” he
concluded.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!