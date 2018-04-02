2 men sentenced to death for robbery — Nigeria Today

2 men sentenced to death for robbery

Two men, Ariyo Ayodeji, 22, and Ayodele Oluwakayode, 20, have been

sentenced to death by an Ekiti State High Court after they were found guilty

of armed robbery.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, who sentenced them to five years imprisonment

on each count of conspiracy and death by hanging on the charge of armed

robbery.

They were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy and armed

robbery contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of

Ekiti State and Section 402(2) of the same law.

Their charge sheet reads that at about 5am on March 1, 2016 at Plot 18 in

Oke Osun area of Ikere-Ekiti, while armed with guns and other dangerous

weapons, you robbed one Mrs. Stella Faniyi of her hand bag.

The bag contained one Nokia Lumia handset, one Airtel registered

handset, an ATM card, a copy of the Holy Bible, a hymn book and money.

The convicts pointed their guns at the victim when she was returning

from church and ran away on their bike. The incident was reported at Ikere

Police Station.

The convicts on March 18, 2016 also robbed one Mrs. Bunmi Arije at 11

Avenue Federal Housing Estate along Afao Road, Ado-Ekiti, at about 8pm

while armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.

They dispossessed Arije of one Blackberry phone, one Samsung phone, one

ATM card, a bunch of keys, a driver’s license and a cash sum of N9,000.

They were later arrested by a team of policemen on patrol during a stop-

and search exercise shortly after robbing Mrs. Arije.

The duo had earlier been charged before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court

before an advice came from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution,

DPP, that they be charged at the high court for conspiracy and armed

robbery.

They were first arraigned at the high court on February 16, 2017 with the

charges read to them. They pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs. Olukemi Daniel-Ojo, called four witnesses

and tendered exhibits including the statement of the accused, weapons and

stolen items recovered from them.

In his judgment, Justice Ogunmoye ruled that: “On conspiracy, the two

accused persons are sentenced to five years imprisonment on each count

of conspiracy each.

“On the charge of armed robbery, the two defendants are hereby

sentenced to death by hanging. May God have mercy on your souls,” he

concluded.

