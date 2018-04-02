 2 Niger Delta Avengers Leaders By The Police — Nigeria Today
2 Niger Delta Avengers Leaders By The Police

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), have arrested two principal leaders of the Amalgamated Niger Delta Avengers members. They were apprehended after demanding a ransom of N20million from Niger Delta Petroleum Resources or they will kidnap oil workers of the company. A police source confirmed the development to Vanguard. “On […]

