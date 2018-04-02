 Troops kill 22 bandits, lose officer, soldier in cross fire - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Troops kill 22 bandits, lose officer, soldier in cross fire – The Nation Newspaper

Troops kill 22 bandits, lose officer, soldier in cross fire
The Nigerian Army on Thursday announced that 22 armed bandits have been killed, while a soldier and an Officer also lost their lives during a cross fire between the troops of the 232 Battalion, Zuru, and bandits. The Army Director of Public Relations
