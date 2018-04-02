 2 suspects charged, 1 at large after woman reports gang rape in Tuscaloosa - WKRG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2 suspects charged, 1 at large after woman reports gang rape in Tuscaloosa – WKRG

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World | 0 comments


WKRG

2 suspects charged, 1 at large after woman reports gang rape in Tuscaloosa
WKRG
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — – – Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes investigators are searching for the third suspect in a reported group sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman, Capt. K. T. Hart says. According to Hart, the victim contacted police on March 29
RMG worker gang-raped in moving busThe Daily Star

all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.