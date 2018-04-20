20 killed in anti-Nicaragua govt protests - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

20 killed in anti-Nicaragua govt protests – Daily Sun
20 killed in anti-Nicaragua govt protests
More than 20 people have been killed in a clashes between Nicaraguan police and demonstrators during a wave of protests over pension reform, a local human rights group said yesterday. The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights said it was still trying to …
