20 Niger communities raise alarm over invasion by suspected herdsmen - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

20 Niger communities raise alarm over invasion by suspected herdsmen – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
20 Niger communities raise alarm over invasion by suspected herdsmen
Vanguard
Minna—Twenty communities in Munyan Local Government Area of Niger State have raised the alarm over the invasion of their areas by suspected herdsmen, whose primary objective is to unleash fresh attacks on them. herdsmen. The herdsmen were said to have …
Herdsmen: Niger communities jittery as soldiers withdraw
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!