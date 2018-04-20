 20 out of 65 Seedstars Summit finalists from Africa - Bizcommunity.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

20 out of 65 Seedstars Summit finalists from Africa – Bizcommunity.com

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Bizcommunity.com

20 out of 65 Seedstars Summit finalists from Africa
Bizcommunity.com
With the Seedstars World Summit taking place on Thursday, 12 April 2018, the organisers have announced the final 65 finalists that will get the chance to pitch their ideas on the global stage. 20 out of the 65 finalists are from Africa. 20 out of 65
Analytica Lab Africa, food & drink technology Africa and IFAT Africa to co-locate for the first time in 2019Creamer Media’s Engineering News
Africa Lags Behind in Bridging InequalitiesInter Press Service

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.