20-Year-Old Lady Advice All Dancers As She Achieves Her Dream Of Becoming A Stripper — Nigeria Today

20-Year-Old Lady Advice All Dancers As She Achieves Her Dream Of Becoming A Stripper

A 20 year old Twitter user identified as Victoria Margarita who was once a dancer before becoming a stripper took to her Twitter TL to advice other other dancer.

Read what she wrote below;

“I remember I used to joke about being a stripper in middle & high school lmao. Well… here I am

In all honesty dancing made me 10x more confident in my appearance, before I would always question myself but now I’m free

Most dancers are desensitized to sex… people think of us as this sexual objects when it’s in fact the opposite, since were surrounded by it all the time we don’t feen to have sex like that (at least I don’t)

Dancers are just like anyone else w a job, we go to work, make our money and go home.. nothing special about it

Since there’s such a negative stigma to dancing I hide it for like 2 years but now I honestly don’t gaf, life is hard and 9-5’s aren’t my thing, stop treating life like it’s a trial run and go get to a bag and live it.

It’s a blessing to b able to make 2k in a night, I take whatever I make at work and leave happy whether it’s 500-5,000.. not posting to brag, just showing how dancing can be a stable income if your focused to any ladies wondering

It can be a blessing, if you’re thinking about dancing or already are, go into it with a goal and REMAIN focused, get in and get out. This fast money is crazy and you can’t get lost in this lifestyle easily.

I said dance, not fuck! Don’t get it confused ! In my @iamcardib voice

This was never meant to encourage girls to dance, lol, this lifestyle isn’t for everyone, if you’re in college study hard! If your at a 9/5 but you’re happy stay there! Money isn’t everything don’t do something you aren’t sure about for the love of it!”

Source – ToriMill

The post 20-Year-Old Lady Advice All Dancers As She Achieves Her Dream Of Becoming A Stripper appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

