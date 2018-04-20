20 year old student shot dead in an intra-cult clash (Photos) — Nigeria Today

20 year old student shot dead in an intra-cult clash (Photos)

20 year old student shot dead

20 year old 300L Political science student of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) also known as ANSU, was reportedly killed.

He was killed around 7pm on Monday in what sources claimed to be an intra-cult clash.

According to online reports, the deceased was killed by fellow cult members during a supremacy battle, in one of the villages surrounding ANSU.

Friends of the late ANSU student have all taken to Facebook to pen down tributes to him;

Larry Beans wrote;

Keshi you need to come back ooooooh….

Ah saw you on Monday evening ooooooh….

God!!…

Don’t even know what to say again…..

Ah have ya memories as a roommate then….

R. I. P…

LARY wanna see you Lil bro…

