'2000 medical doctors leave Nigeria yearly' - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

‘2000 medical doctors leave Nigeria yearly’ – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) '2000 medical doctors leave Nigeria yearly'

Guardian (blog)

Stakeholders in the health sector have expressed alarm at the rate Nigerian physicians are trooping abroad in search of greener pastures. In separate interviews with The Guardian, they shed light on the urgency of the situation, calling on the Federal …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest