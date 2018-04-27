2014 Synagogue church building collapse: Witness’ absence stalls trial — Nigeria Today

2014 Synagogue church building collapse: Witness’ absence stalls trial

Absence of the first witness of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Friday stalled opening of its defence in the ongoing trial of the church’s board of trustees for their alleged culpability in the collapsed building of Sept. 12, 2014 which killed 116 persons. Justice Lateef Lawal-Akapo of an Igbosere High Court, Lagos, […]

The post 2014 Synagogue church building collapse: Witness' absence stalls trial appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

