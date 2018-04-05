2015 Election: Prominent UK Website Releases Video Used In ‘Blackmailing’ Buhari (WATCH) — Nigeria Today

2015 Election: Prominent UK Website Releases Video Used In ‘Blackmailing’ Buhari (WATCH)

A prominent website in the United Kingdom has released a video of how Cambridge Analytica allegedly sought to intimidate Nigerian voters, in an attempt to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

In the 2 minutes 4 seconds video, which was made available online by The Guardian UK, graphically violent images were used to portray President Muhammadu Buhari, then a candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as a supporter of Sharia law who would brutally suppress dissenters and negotiate with extremist groups.

Christopher Wylie, a former employee of Cambridge Analytica, had told British members of parliament (MPs) that the video was distributed in Nigeria with the sole intent to intimidate voters.

Wylie, who had also revealed how an Israeli spy firm “Black Cube” was engaged to hack President Buhari to get access to his medical records and private emails, further said Cambridge Analytica directed AggregateIQ (AIQ), the Canadian digital services firm that worked for Vote Leave during Britain’s EU referendum, to target voters with the video during the presidential campaign.

Wylie, a whistleblower, has now handed the material to MPs.

In his testimony last week, the whistleblower had said: “Cambridge Analytica sent AggregateIQ the video after they [CA] got banned from several online ad networks because the graphic nature of the content violated the terms of service. AIQ was quite freaked out about it. It’s a very disturbing video. They told Cambridge Analytica that. They called it ‘the murder video’.”

Cambridge Analytica was reportedly hired by a Nigerian billionaire to run a campaign in support of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In the video, a voice can be heard saying: “Dark, scary and very uncertain; Sharia for all. What would Nigeria look like if Sharia were imposed by Buhari? Buhari will punish all who speak against the regime…women will be veiled.” “You can stop this movie becoming real,” the voice says in conclusion.

