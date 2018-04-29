 2017/2018 NPFL: Lobi picks point in Akure - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
2017/2018 NPFL: Lobi picks point in Akure – The Eagle Online

The Eagle Online

2017/2018 NPFL: Lobi picks point in Akure
The match played at the Ondo State Sports Complex ended 1-1 with Lobi Stars getting the first goal through Samad Kadri in the 88th minute before Jide Fatokun equalised in the 90th minute for the home team. By The Eagle Online On Apr 29, 2018. 29 29

