2017/2018 NPFL: Lobi picks point in Akure - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

2017/2018 NPFL: Lobi picks point in Akure – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
2017/2018 NPFL: Lobi picks point in Akure
The Eagle Online
The match played at the Ondo State Sports Complex ended 1-1 with Lobi Stars getting the first goal through Samad Kadri in the 88th minute before Jide Fatokun equalised in the 90th minute for the home team. By The Eagle Online On Apr 29, 2018. 29 29 …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!