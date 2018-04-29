2018 AAC: Stephen Keshi Stadium To Be Completed Soon – Says Okowa — Nigeria Today

2018 AAC: Stephen Keshi Stadium To Be Completed Soon – Says Okowa
In preparation for the 2018 African Athletics Competition, Delta state Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence in delivering a world class stadium for the competition. The governor who said this yesterday when MR. Victor Oyovbaire, Executive Producer, All Access Television Production and his team paid him a courtesy call in Asaba, said that the […]
The post 2018 AAC: Stephen Keshi Stadium To Be Completed Soon – Says Okowa appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
