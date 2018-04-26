 2018 AAC: Steven Keshi Stadium to be completed Soon- Okowa - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2018 AAC: Steven Keshi Stadium to be completed Soon- Okowa – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

2018 AAC: Steven Keshi Stadium to be completed Soon- Okowa
Vanguard
In preparation for the 2018 African Athletics Competition, Delta state Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence in delivering a world class stadium for the competition. The governor who said this on Thursday when MR. Victor Oyovbaire

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.