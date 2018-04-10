2018 budget: Saraki gives Appropriation Committee ultimatum — Nigeria Today

2018 budget: Saraki gives Appropriation Committee ultimatum
President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki on Tuesday, mandated the Appropriation Committee to tidy up reports on the 2018 Budget latest by Friday, April 13 for submission to the Senate next week. Consideration of the 2018 Budget of N8.612 trillion by both Chambers of the National Assembly after its presentation on November 7, 2017 […]
