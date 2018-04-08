2018 budget will be ready in April – Lawmaker — Nigeria Today

2018 budget will be ready in April – Lawmaker

Rep. Zakari Mohammed, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Education, has assured that the country’s 2018 budget would by end of April.

Mohammed told newsmen in Ogbomoso on the sideline of an empowerment programme organised by Rep. Segun Ogunwuyi (APC-Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire) for his constituents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunwuyi had through the programme empowered 827 beneficiaries, including various associations and traditional rulers.

Mohammed, who represented the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, at the event, stated that the delay in passing the budget was due to lack of cooperation from some ministers.

“When a budget is laid, it is our duty to ask for detail information because we won’t manufacture figures. That is the problem. I am sure that by the end of April we will have a budget,’’ he said.

He urged the executive arm of government to work harder in generating more revenue to implement the budget, adding that budget performance in recent times is dropping.

The lawmaker urged the people to ensure Ogunwuyi’s re-election to the National Assembly in 2019, saying the type of lawmaking template they operated was in consonance with longevity.

“When you go to the National Assembly as a first timer, it takes you more than three years to learn the process and by the end of four years you will have nothing to show,’’ according to him.

Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) commended Ogunwuyi for bringing the dividends of democracy to the constituents, saying he has demonstrated love for his constituents.

Buhari urged the constituents to support Ogunwuyi for another term, adding that his quality of representation improves as long as he stayed.

Similarly, Rep. Segun Odebunmi, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Information and National Orientation, as well as Rep. Abiodun Olasupo, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance, corroborated Buhari.

The duo urged the people to support Ogunwuyi and the APC at all levels to ensure continuity, which they said enhances good governance in terms of development as well as quality representation.

Ogunwuyi said that the programme, which he tagged `Reconnecting the Disconnect’, was to empower his people and allow them benefit from the dividends of democracy.

The lawmaker, who sought their support for another term, stated that he would not relent in his efforts at empowering constituents to compete favourably with others outside the constituency.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to NAN commended the lawmaker for the gesture, pledging to give him more support to uplift the constituency.

The legislator distributed 11 cars, 136 grinding machines, 216 bags of fertiliser, 33 hair dryers, 60 motorcycles, 73 generating sets, five laptops, 112 gas cookers and 112 gas cookers, among other items.

Ogunwuyi had also trained several people in various skill acquisition programmes, facilitated employment for some unemployed youths and empowered traders across the constituency.

The event was also attended by members of the State APC Executive led by the State Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Isiaka Alimi, religious leaders, party supporters as well as representatives of Soun of Ogbomoso and Onpetu of Ijeru.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

