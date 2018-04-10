 2018 Commonwealth Games: Hit by empty shell, Heena Sindhu masters conditions to win gold - Hindustan Times — Nigeria Today
2018 Commonwealth Games: Hit by empty shell, Heena Sindhu masters conditions to win gold – Hindustan Times

2018 Commonwealth Games: Hit by empty shell, Heena Sindhu masters conditions to win gold
Heena Sidhu, who had won silver on Sunday in the 10 metre air pistol event, broke the Commonwealth Games (CWG) record in the 25 metre pistol event final with a score of 38, beating Elena Galiabovitch of Australia to win gold. Annu Singh finished sixth
