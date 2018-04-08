 2018 Commonwealth Games: Nigerian duo qualify for men's 100m final - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
2018 Commonwealth Games: Nigerian duo qualify for men's 100m final

Posted on Apr 8, 2018


Daily Post Nigeria

2018 Commonwealth Games: Nigerian duo qualify for men's 100m final
Daily Post Nigeria
The duo of Enoch Adegoke and Seye Ogunlewe have qualified for the final of the men's 100m at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Adegoke staved off the challenge of South Africa's Henrico Bruintie to make it through. While Ogunleye, a national
