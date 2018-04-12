2018 FIFA WC: Be creative like Okocha, Kanu, Aghahowa tells Iwobi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: Be creative like Okocha, Kanu, Aghahowa tells Iwobi – Vanguard



Vanguard 2018 FIFA WC: Be creative like Okocha, Kanu, Aghahowa tells Iwobi

Vanguard

Former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa has stated that going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the national team lacks a creative support striker. Alex Iwobi. Aghahowa argued that Arsenal striker, Alex Iwobi needs to step up and take up that role …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

