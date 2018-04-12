 2018 FIFA WC: Be creative like Okocha, Kanu, Aghahowa tells Iwobi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
2018 FIFA WC: Be creative like Okocha, Kanu, Aghahowa tells Iwobi – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Sports


Former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa has stated that going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the national team lacks a creative support striker. Alex Iwobi. Aghahowa argued that Arsenal striker, Alex Iwobi needs to step up and take up that role

