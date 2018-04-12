2018 FIFA WC: Be creative like Okocha, Kanu, Aghahowa tells Iwobi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: Be creative like Okocha, Kanu, Aghahowa tells Iwobi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
2018 FIFA WC: Be creative like Okocha, Kanu, Aghahowa tells Iwobi
Vanguard
Former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa has stated that going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the national team lacks a creative support striker. Alex Iwobi. Aghahowa argued that Arsenal striker, Alex Iwobi needs to step up and take up that role …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!