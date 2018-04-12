2018 FIFA WC: Be creative like Okocha, Kanu, Aghahowa tells Iwobi — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: Be creative like Okocha, Kanu, Aghahowa tells Iwobi

Former Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa has stated that going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the national team lacks a creative support striker.

Aghahowa argued that Arsenal striker, Alex Iwobi needs to step up and take up that role.

“During my time, I had great players like Kanu and Jay Jay Okocha who could see your run and deliver the passes where you want it, that was why I was able to thrive as a lone striker. But right now, a top nine like Odion Ighalo is playing the position but does not really have the kind of support I got.

“I believe Iwobi can play that role, but he has to learn to take responsibilities and gather every experience he can get. Ideye is also an experienced attacker that can play that role, I have seen him play as a support striker for Emenike in the past and their combination was a force at the 2013 Afcon. But Ighalo must also fight to get the balls for him to score,” Aghahowa told AOIFootball.com

