 2018 FIFA WC: Croatia midfielders spook Rohr - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2018 FIFA WC: Croatia midfielders spook Rohr – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

2018 FIFA WC: Croatia midfielders spook Rohr
Vanguard
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said Croatia midfielders should worry any opposing team at the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia. Rohr explains Ajiboye, Alampasu snub. Gernot Rohr. The Super Eagles will open their account against Croatia on June 16. The
Committee denies alleged row with Rohr over Eagles' listGuardian (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.