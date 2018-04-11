 2018 FIFA WC: Our plan B for success is prayer, says Agu - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2018 FIFA WC: Our plan B for success is prayer, says Agu – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

2018 FIFA WC: Our plan B for success is prayer, says Agu
Vanguard
Super Eagles assistant coach and goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu has submitted that the World Cup assignment will be a difficult one and the coaches and players have little control of their destiny, when the tournament begins June in Russia. Agu. The
S'Eagles Can Cause Upsets In RussiaThe Tide
Argentina plans Israel, Bolivia friendliesThe Eagle Online
Argentina plans two friendlies ahead Russia 2018 World CupGuardian (blog)
Independent Newspapers Limited –The News International (blog) –www.MICEtimes.asia (press release) –Sputnik International
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.