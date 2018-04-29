2018 FIFA WC: Rohr, NFF press panic button — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: Rohr, NFF press panic button

…as Ndidi suffers hamstring injury

Super Eagles coach and Nigeria Football Federation officials are concerned about about the state of midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi who picked up a hamstring injury as his club Leicester City suffered a humiliating defeat at Crystal Palace.

Ndidi one of the players whose name has been cast in stone in coach Gernot Rohr’s squad for the World Cup pulled up during the game against Palace and was replaced by coach Claude Puel.

This injury is coming on the heels of those suffered by players like Ogenyi Onazi, Leon Balogun, Tyronne Ebuehi and recently Joel Obi.

“I hope it is not a serious injury for Ndidi and I hope he can play in the World Cup,” said Puel after the game. “All the scenarios today were bad for us. We will see (if he will make the World Cup). It is a hamstring injury. I hope it is not serious of course because it is an important moment for him.” This season, Wilfred Ndidi has played 45 games in total for club and country, logging 3,920 minutes.

“It is a worrying development. We need all our players to be fit for the world cup,” said one Super Eagles team official yesterday.

