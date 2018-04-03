2018 FIFA WC: Troost-Ekong tips Ebuehi to make Eagles squad - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

2018 FIFA WC: Troost-Ekong tips Ebuehi to make Eagles squad – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
2018 FIFA WC: Troost-Ekong tips Ebuehi to make Eagles squad
Vanguard
William Troost-Ekong has backed young and upcoming Tyronne Ebuehi to be in the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Ebuehi felt comfortable in the right back position in the two friendlies the Super Eagles played against Poland and …
