2018 UTME: JAMB Explains Removal Of Candidates’ Results On Its Portal — Nigeria Today

2018 UTME: JAMB Explains Removal Of Candidates’ Results On Its Portal

JAMB Explains Removal Of Candidates’ Results On Its Portal. Some candidates cried out saying their results were removed from JAMB’s website after they had been released. The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has explained that the 2018 UTME results of candidates who could not access their results might have been withheld. The Board’s Head of Media, Dr …

The post 2018 UTME: JAMB Explains Removal Of Candidates’ Results On Its Portal appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

