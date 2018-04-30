 2018 WASSCE: Exam body speaks on leakage of question papers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2018 WASSCE: Exam body speaks on leakage of question papers

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has reacted to reports that it collaborated with fraudulent websites to leak question papers through syndicates to candidates. The Council’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, in a statement said the question papers for the ongoing WASSCE for school candidates , 2018, did not leak as reported in […]

2018 WASSCE: Exam body speaks on leakage of question papers

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.