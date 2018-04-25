 2018 W'Cup: Iceland Threatens Nigeria - The Tide — Nigeria Today
2018 W’Cup: Iceland Threatens Nigeria – The Tide

The Tide

2018 W'Cup: Iceland Threatens Nigeria
Iceland striker Alfred Finnbogason has warned Nigeria and the other Group D teams at the World Cup that the debutants will not merely make up the numbers at Russia 2018. The Nordic team has already made waves in international football in recent years
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

