 2018 World Cup: Don't expect much from Super Eagles – Okocha tells Nigerians - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2018 World Cup: Don’t expect much from Super Eagles – Okocha tells Nigerians – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

2018 World Cup: Don't expect much from Super Eagles – Okocha tells Nigerians
Daily Post Nigeria
Former PSG and Super Eagles midfield maestro, Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha has warned Nigerian Football officials and fans against setting unrealistic target for the team ahead of the World Cup. Nigeria will play Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D of
2018 FIFA WC: Don't put Eagles under pressure, Okocha warnsVanguard
Ebuehi Sure Super Eagles Will Reach World Cup Second RoundComplete Sports Nigeria
Eagles Will Certainly Reach Second Round At W/Cup – EbuehiConcise News
Goal.com
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.